Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.73. 21,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,248,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The company has a market cap of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

