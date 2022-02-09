HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) vs. Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.3% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and Volt Information Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million 18.35 $5.36 million $0.80 23.06 Volt Information Sciences $885.39 million 0.08 $1.37 million $0.06 53.18

HireQuest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. HireQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volt Information Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HireQuest and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

HireQuest currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.92%. Given HireQuest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HireQuest is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 56.78% 20.88% 13.31% Volt Information Sciences 0.16% 15.92% 1.87%

Summary

HireQuest beats Volt Information Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services. The North American MSP segment consists of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers specialized solutions including managing suppliers and providing sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate services and remote hire services business in India. The company was founded by Jerome Shaw and William Shaw in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, CA.

