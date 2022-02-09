Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.11. 39,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

