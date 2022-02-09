HoDooi Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.33 or 0.07209788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.57 or 1.00041057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006435 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

