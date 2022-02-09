Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth $277,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $351.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

