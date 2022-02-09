Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.