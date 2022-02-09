Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.
NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
