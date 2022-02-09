Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Shares of HLI traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.77. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

