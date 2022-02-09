Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 80,766 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 637.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,438 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,766 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in R1 RCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2,079.5% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 224,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 214,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 81.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,078 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 301,973 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 20.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.