Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
