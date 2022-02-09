Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Textron by 64.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

TXT opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

