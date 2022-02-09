Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 14.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 147.5% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 221,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

