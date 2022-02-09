Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 60,346 Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTS opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

