Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

