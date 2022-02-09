Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

HUBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

HUBB stock opened at $188.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

