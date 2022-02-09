Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 400,000 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 39,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,903,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

