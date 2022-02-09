Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $9.55 Million Investment in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 949,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 7.86% of Data Knights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,396,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 173,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKDCA opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

