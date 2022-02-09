Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.46% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTCM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 33.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 69.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,010 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTCM opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. BIT Mining Limited has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.02.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $404.32 million for the quarter.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

