Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 800 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of nVent Electric worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 42.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,990 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

