Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 7,377 Shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 652,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of RXR Acquisition worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $10,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,300,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,828,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXRA stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.