Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $433.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Humana by 8.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.