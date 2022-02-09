Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.76

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.76 and last traded at $100.58, with a volume of 2185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

