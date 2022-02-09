i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.42 EPS.
Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 3,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of -76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
