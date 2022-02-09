i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.42 EPS.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 3,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of -76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

