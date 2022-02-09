IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMG. increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.48 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

