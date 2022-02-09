Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.58% of Ibere Pharmaceuticals worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $160,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IBER opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.