Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,191,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 630,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,091. Ichor has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

