Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.040 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.80-1.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 17,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ichor by 86.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.