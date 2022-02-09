Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.24, but opened at $40.00. Ichor shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 2,697 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.