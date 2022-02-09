IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDACORP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $114.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.