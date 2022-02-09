Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $267.33

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.33 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.68). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.66), with a volume of 329,986 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price target on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 365 ($4.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £795.91 million and a PE ratio of 135.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

