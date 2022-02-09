IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,875. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $223.38. IDEX has a 12 month low of $190.95 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

