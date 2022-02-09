IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544,771 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises approximately 9.4% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of IHS Markit worth $206,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

NYSE:INFO traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. 19,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.