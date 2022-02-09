Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Down 5%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.59. 173,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 128,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of research firms have commented on IKNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $180,194.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $400,764 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,466,000 after acquiring an additional 654,019 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

