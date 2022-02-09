Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.36 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,091,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.