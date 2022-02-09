iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $865,691.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.07265008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.48 or 0.99838319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006417 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

