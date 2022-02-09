Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

IMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immunocore by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $157,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

