Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Immunocore will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immunocore by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

