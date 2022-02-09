Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PI opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

