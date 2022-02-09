Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76), RTT News reports. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Incyte stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Incyte worth $51,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

