Indaba Capital Management L.P. Invests $26.35 Million in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,350,000. Paysafe comprises about 2.8% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 13.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 10.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 66,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.