Indaba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $54.51 Million Investment in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,106,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,511,000. Stagwell comprises 5.8% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 9.16% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STGW. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

In related news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $888,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STGW stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90. Stagwell Inc has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $11.04.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.