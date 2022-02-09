Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Acquires $93,000.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, William Monroe acquired 70,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, William Monroe bought 180,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe bought 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe bought 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe bought 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00.

Shares of ICD opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.