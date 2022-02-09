ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of ING opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $9,541,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $8,172,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.