Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.