Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Down 2.9%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 12,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 175,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 335.03%.

In other news, CEO Milton H. Werner acquired 23,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $46,470.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 55.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

