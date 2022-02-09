Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,994 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Inhibrx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inhibrx stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,548. The company has a market capitalization of $981.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.95. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

