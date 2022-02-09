InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InMode stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.