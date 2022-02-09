Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 380.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

INZY stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 986,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 621,228 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,717,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 165,801 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 113,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

