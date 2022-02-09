Insider Buying: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Acquires 14,868 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

XM opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

