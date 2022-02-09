Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys 3 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,864 ($52.25) per share, with a total value of £115.92 ($156.75).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,919 ($53.00) per share, with a total value of £117.57 ($158.99).

ULVR stock traded down GBX 46.50 ($0.63) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,830 ($51.79). 2,935,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,160. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The stock has a market cap of £98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,891.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,951.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.91) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.91).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

