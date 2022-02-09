Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$2,825,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,225,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,790,958.38.
Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$8,743,886.50.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$8,951,912.50.
FR stock opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.10. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 76.48.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
